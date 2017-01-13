How to Get the Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

North Carolina skateboarding shop Black Sheep made waves in 2014 with its "Paid in Full" Dunk High SB collaboration, and now it's back for seconds. This time, Black Sheep works with a "wolf in sheep's clothing" theme for a suede-covered take on the high-top skate sneaker. Nike

While many of today’s most sought-after sneakers are limited-edition issues that sell out almost as soon as they’re stocked, there are plenty of great kicks released on a weekly basis that don’t require you to break the bank or jump through hoops to get them.

Some of this week’s best sneaker launches are still available for retail — if you know where to look. The most notable releases include the Kendrick Lamar x Reebok Club C, the New Balance 247 Luxe, the APL Boomer, the Black Sheep x Nike Dunk High SB and the Shoe Gallery x Adidas ClimaCool 1. Scroll down to find out how you can pick these up today.

Kendrick Lamar is considered one of the best rappers today, and his collaborations with Reebok are among the top music-related sneaker collaborations, too. The latest project between the heritage brand and the Compton, Calif., rapper is this acid-washed denim take on the classic Club C sneaker. Reebok

Kendrick Lamar x Reebok Club C, $109.99; reebok.com

The 247 is New Balance’s latest lifestyle sneaker, now available in three premium Luxe colorways, including the tan style pictured here. New Balance created the 247 with a balance of style and craftsmanship that can be worn all day. New Balance

New Balance 247 Luxe, $119.99; newbalance.com

Kardashian family favorite APL is getting back into the basketball market in a big way with its new Boomer launch. The APL Boomer is equipped with the sneaker brand’s proprietary Load ‘N Launch technology, which was banned by the NBA in 2010 for giving players an “unfair advantage.” APL

APL Boomer, $195; athleticpropulsionlabs.com

North Carolina skateboarding shop Black Sheep made waves in 2014 with its “Paid in Full” Dunk High SB collaboration, and now it’s back for seconds. This time, Black Sheep works with a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” theme for a suede-covered take on the high-top skate sneaker. Nike

Black Sheep x Nike Dunk High SB “Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing,” $110; nike.com

For the final Adidas Consortium Tour release of 2016, Adidas took a trip to South Beach in Miami, Fla., to work with retailer Shoe Gallery on a stealthy ClimaCool 1 colorway inspired by drones. Like all of the Adidas Consortium Tour sneakers, this ClimaCool 1 is limited, but there are still a few pairs floating around after Saturday’s worldwide launch. Bodega

Shoe Gallery x Adidas ClimaCool 1 “Flight 305,” $150; bdgastore.com

