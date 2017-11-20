How to Get Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike ‘The Ten’ Collection Today

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Nike

Virgil Abloh’s elusive Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection will finally see an online launch from the athletic company’s e-commerce site today.

The collaboration comprises ten classic Nike silhouettes, each of which have been given Frankenstein-esque makeovers with deconstructed builds, exposed layers and unfinished seams — all in Abloh’s signature design language.

The sneakers will launch today from nike.com beginning at 1 p.m. ET with staggered drops until 3 p.m. ET. Nine of the ten models in the range will be offered, as the Off-White x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star will not launch until next year due to production delays.

The “The Ten” collection includes FN’s 2017 Shoe of the Year, the Off-White x Air Jordan 1, which you can read more about here. The sneaker retails for $190 and will be released at 3 p.m. ET.

Other launches include the Air Presto ($160) at 1 p.m. ET, Blazer ($130) and Hyperdunk ($200) at 1:30 p.m. ET, Air Max 90 ($160) and Air VaporMax ($250) at 2 p.m. ET, and the Air Force 1 ($170), Air Max 97 ($190) and Zoom Fly ($170) at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Readers can find further details at nike.com/snkrs.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten.” Nike

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “The Ten” Nike

Off-White x Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 “The Ten” Nike

Off-White x Nike Zoom Vaporfly “The Ten” Nike

Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 “The Ten” Nike

Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax “The Ten” Nike

Off-White x Nike Air Presto “The Ten” Nike

Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 “The Ten” Nike

Off-White x Nike Blazer “The Ten” Nike

