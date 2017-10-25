Here’s How to Get Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike ‘The Ten’ Sneaker Collection

Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax "The Ten" Nike

After a September prerelease of five sneakers in select cities, Virgil Abloh’s buzzing Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collaboration will finally see a wider release including — almost— all ten models in the collaboration.

This launch combines September’s “Revealing” range (Air Jordan 1, Air Max 90, Air VaporMax, Blazer) with the still-unreleased “Ghosting” lineup (Air Force 1 Low, Air Max 97, Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, React Hyperdunk 2017 Zoom Vaporfly). However, the Chuck Taylor will reportedly not be released until 2018.

A majority of retailers will be holding raffles on the following dates: Oct. 27 for the Air Jordan 1 and Blazer, Oct. 29 for the Air Presto and Air Max 90, Oct. 31 for the React Hyperdunk 2017, Nov. 2 for the Zoom Vaporfly and VaporMax, and Nov. 4 for the Air Force 1 and Air Max 97.

Global retailer that will carry Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection. Nike

The official release date is set for Nov. 9, and the shoes will be available from NikeLab doors globally as well as the following retailers: A Ma Maniere, Antonia, Antonioli, Atmos Sports Lab, Bait, Blends, Bodega, Colette, Comme des Garçons, Concepts, Dover Street Market, End, Excelsior Milano, Footpatrol, Guadalupe, Haven, HBX, I.T, Kith, Lane Crawford, Lust, Mita Sneakers, Notre, Offspring, One Block Down, Overkill, Patta, RSVP Gallery, Sivasdescalzo, Saint Alfred Selfridges London, Shinzo Paris, Shoe Gallery, Slam Jam, Sneakersnstuff, Social Status, Solebox, Soto Berlin, Starcow Paris, Supply, The Broken Arm, Tsum Moscow, Ubiq, Undefeated, and Voo Store.

Off-White x Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 “The Ten” Nike

Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 “The Ten” Nike

Off-White x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star “The Ten” Nike

Off-White x Nike Zoom Vaporfly “The Ten” Nike

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “The Ten” Nike

Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax “The Ten” Nike

Off-White x Nike Air Presto “The Ten” Nike

Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 “The Ten” Nike

Off-White x Nike Blazer “The Ten” Nike

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten” Nike

