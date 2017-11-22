How to Get Supreme’s New Limited-Edition Timberland Boots This Week

Supreme x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot "USA" in wheat. Supreme

After a teaser at the top of the month, we now have more details on Supreme’s patriotic collaboration with Timberland.

For fall ’17, the two longtime collaborators join forces to redesign Timberland’s 6-Inch Premium Waterproof work boot with an American flag motif.

The collection includes two styles: a wheat-based look with a red and blue printed pattern and white contrast stitching along with a two-tone black makeup.

Both boots are constructed with waterproof nubuck uppers and feature padded leather collars for added comfort. Down low, rugged rubber soles ensure that either pair can withstand unpredictable winter weather with ease.

To promote the collection, Supreme tapped rapper Juelz Santana, whose group The Diplomats was known for wearing American flag apparel in their heyday, to model the look.

The Supreme x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof “USA” work boot launches Black Friday exclusively from Supreme’s Brooklyn, Manhattan, Los Angeles, London and Paris locations and via the brand’s e-commerce store. A Japanese release will take place Saturday.

