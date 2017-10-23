Supreme’s New Limited-Edition Nike Shoes Will Be Released This Week

Supreme x Nike Air Humara reflective details. Supreme

That didn’t take long at all.

After a first look at Supreme’s upcoming Nike sneaker collaboration last week, the New York-based streetwear brand has released the full details for its second Nike collection of fall/winter ’17, having previously worked on the rarely-seen Air Force 2.

For its latest drop, Supreme turns its attention to 1998’s Air Humara, another nearly-forgotten relic from Nike’s archives. Here, the streetwear specialist applies a colorful ‘90s-inspired makeover to the trail running sneaker.

An on-foot look at the Supreme x Nike Air Humara in magenta. Supreme

The Supreme x Nike Air Humara will come in four colorways: black, blue, green and magenta. Each makeup is packed with reflective details and custom Supreme branding, ensuring that the shoes will turn heads as soon as you walk into a room. The sneaker’s original cushioning, which uses a Nike Air unit in the heel and Zoom Air in the forefoot, has been kept intact.

As previewed last week, the sneakers will be released alongside a matching collection of apparel, which Supreme confirmed today will include Trail Running Jackets, Trail Running Pants, and Trail Running Hats. Like their sneaker counterparts, each of these items will be made available in four colorways with reflective accents.

The Air Humara sneakers will retail for $170, while the jacket is $130, the pants are $90 and the hat is $45.

Readers interested in the Air Humara should note that the shoes will only be released Thursday via Supreme’s e-commerce store in the U.S. However, the apparel will release Thursday via the store’s doors in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris.

The full collection will launch in Japan online and in store Saturday.

Supreme x Nike Air Humara group. Supreme

Supreme x Nike Air Humara black. Supreme

Supreme x Nike Air Humara magenta. Supreme

Supreme x Nike Air Humara green. Supreme

Supreme x Nike Air Humara blue. Supreme

Supreme x Nike Air Humara Trail Running Jacket front. Supreme

Supreme x Nike Air Humara Trail Running Jacket back. Supreme

Supreme x Nike Air Humara Trail Running Pant. Supreme

Supreme x Nike Air Humara Trail Running Hat. Supreme

Supreme x Nike Air Humara Trail Running Jacket magenta. Supreme

Supreme x Nike Air Humara Trail Running Pant magenta. Supreme

An on-foot look at the Supreme x Nike Air Humara in green. Supreme

Want more?

Jay-Z Steps Out in Sold-Out Supreme x Nike Sneakers for Date Night With Beyoncé

Supreme Collabs With Controversial Artist for Limited-Edition Vans Shoes Dropping Tomorrow

Supreme’s Brand-New Brooklyn Location Has a Huge Skateboard Bowl Inside