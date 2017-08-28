Supreme Is Releasing Three Limited-Edition Dr. Martens Styles This Week — Here’s How to Get Them

Supreme x Dr. Martens 3-Eye Shoe Supreme

As Supreme continues the rollout of its anticipated fall/winter ’17 collection, the season’s first footwear collaboration has been unveiled.

This week, Supreme will team with Dr. Martens for three custom versions of the British footwear brand’s 3-Eye Shoe.

Supreme x Dr. Martens 3-Eye Shoe details Supreme

Each look is executed in Dr. Martens’ signature vintage smooth leather uppers, with the standout feature being an embroidered sacred heart graphic that adorns the side of each makeup. The 3-Eye Shoe is cushioned with Dr. Martens’ AirWair soles.

The Supreme x Dr. Martens 3-Eye Shoe will be offered in black, burgundy and green colorways. The collection launches in-store and from supremenewyork.com on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, with a Japan release taking place on Sept. 2. A retail price has not yet been announced.

Supreme x Dr. Martens 3-Eye Shoe collection Supreme

Supreme x Dr. Martens 3-Eye Shoe black Supreme

Supreme x Dr. Martens 3-Eye Shoe burgundy Supreme

Supreme x Dr. Martens 3-Eye Shoe green Supreme

Supreme x Dr. Martens 3-Eye Shoe on-foot Supreme

Want more?

This Is How Lady Gaga Styles the Supreme x Louis Vuitton Collab

From Supreme to Timberland, All the Shoe Brands Comme des Garçons Has Collaborated With

The Lowdown on the Louis Vuitton x Supreme Paris Pop-Up: Overnight Lines for Sneakerheads