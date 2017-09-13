How to Get Supreme’s Limited-Edition Nike Shoes Tomorrow

Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2 detail Supreme

To the surprise of no one, Supreme’s latest Nike collaboration sold out just minutes after its Thursday launch. The retro Air Force 2 sneakers were offered in a range of colorways at $98 apiece and are currently reselling for around double their original retail price. But before you succumb to the secondary market, you should know that there will be one more chance to score the shoes at retail.

As first reported Friday, the Supreme x Nike Air Force 2 will be relaunched on Nike’s e-commerce site, and it’s officially set to go down tomorrow. Included in this second drop are all four styles, which Nike has given official names of “Baroque Brown,” “New Emerald,” “Orange Blaze” and “Varsity Maize.”

The Supreme x Air Force 2 sees the former basketball sneaker take on a low-cut silhouette with premium materials such as perforated patent leather. Custom branding appears at the tongue, insole and heel, and the shoes also come packaged with a co-branded hangtag.

Readers can pick up this collab tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com/snkrs via the links below and select NikeLab locations.

