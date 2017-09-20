Supreme Collabs With Controversial Artist for Limited-Edition Vans Shoes Dropping Tomorrow

Andres Serrano x Supreme x Vans on-foot Supreme

Following limited-edition releases with the likes of Dr. Martens and Nike, streetwear stalwart Supreme is gearing up to release its third footwear collaboration of the fall/winter ’17 season.

While the previous drops were relatively tame by Supreme’s standards, tomorrow’s capsule collection with controversial artist Andres Serrano and Vans ups the ante with several styles that certainly aren’t for the squeamish.

Included in this group are the Vans Chukka, Old Skool and Sk8-Hi silhouettes featuring Serrano’s “Blood and Semen II” artwork. A similar painting was used for the cover art of heavy metal band Metallica’s 1996 album “Load.”

The print has also been used on a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpant suit, while other items in the collection include sweatshirts and T-shirts using other art by Serrano.

The three-sneaker Andres Serrano x Supreme x Vans collection is set to release tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET via supremenewyork.com and in-store at Supreme’s New York, Los Angeles, London and Paris doors. A Japan release will take place in-store on Saturday.

The Chukka and Sk8-Hi models are expected to retail for $110, while the Old Skool is expected to be priced at $98.

