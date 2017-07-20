‘Space Jam’ Air Jordan 11s Are Being Restocked Tomorrow — Here’s How to Get Them

Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" Nike

One of 2016’s most coveted sneaker releases is getting restocked tomorrow, but there’s only one place you can get them.

The “Space Jam” Air Jordan 11, which is named after the 1996 film starring Michael Jordan, will be restocked Friday by Polish retailer Kicks Store. The patent leather-covered kicks were released on December 10 for $220 as part of Jordan Brand’s “Monster Mash” collection, which celebrated the film’s 20th anniversary.

First released to the public in 2000, the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 11 appeared again in 2009 before its most recent retro run last holiday season. The kicks feature an all-black upper that combines ballistic nylon mesh with patent leather and concord-colored accents. A white midsole adds contrast to the black look, and the design is completed with an icy translucent outsole.

Despite being produced in greater quantities than many Air Jordan retro sneakers — in its third-quarter earnings report, Nike president Trevor Edwards called the December drop the “largest and most successful shoe launch in the history of Nike” — the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 11 still commands more than its original retail price on the aftermarket, where it resells for an average of around $320.

The Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam.” Courtesy of brand

The 2016 Air Jordan 11 ‘Space Jam’ retro features a build that remains true to the original version. Courtesy of brand

The 2016 Air Jordan 11 ‘Space Jam’ features ‘Nike Air’ branding on the insole, a nod to the original version. Courtesy of brand

The 2016 Air Jordan 11 ‘Space Jam’ features an embroidered ’45’ at the heel in place of the traditional screen-printed ’23.’ Courtesy of brand

The 2016 Air Jordan 11 ‘Space Jam’ features a translucent rubber outsole. Courtesy of brand

A detailed look at the embroidery featured on the Air Jordan 11 ‘Space Jam.’ Courtesy of brand

