How to Get LeBron James’ New Sold-Out Nike Sneakers Right Now

Just as the NBA season prepares to tip off tonight, the latest installment of superstar LeBron James’ Nike signature sneaker has been formally released — and sold out just as quick as it came.

The debut “Ghost” makeup of the Nike LeBron 15 arrived at select retailers and via Nike’s The Draw raffle today, but it is already out of stock from most doors at its retail price of $185.

The cream-colored sneakers feature the brand’s newest Flyknit innovation, known as BattleKnit, and also come equipped with a combination of Nike’s Max Air and Zoom Air cushioning.

In addition to today’s widespread launch, fans in Cleveland had an early chance at the “Ghost” makeup and two upcoming colorways (“Ashes” and “Pride of Ohio”) beginning last night during a pop-up shop known as The Fifteen. The event is open to the public at 2000 East Ninth St. in Cleveland until Oct. 22.

For readers who missed out on today’s release and can’t make it to the Cleveland pop-up, there’s still a chance to get the LeBron 15. The “Ghost” colorway is available now on eBay with prices starting around $290, and the “Ashes” and “Pride of Ohio” styles are slated to release on Oct. 28 and Nov. 18, respectively.

Go behind the scenes with more details on the making of the Nike LeBron 15 here.

