The Vans Sk8-Hi Gets a Limited-Edition Punk Rock-Inspired Makeover

Enfants Riches Déprimés x Vans Sk8-Hi right Enfants Riches Déprimés

With roots in skateboarding and its current status as a casual street staple, the Vans Sk8-Hi is equal parts gritty and stylish, and this new collaboration is upping the ante on the sneaker’s rebellious background.

In partnership with Los Angeles-based unisex fashion brand Enfants Riches Déprimés, Vans has readied a new limited-edition Sk8-Hi that’s sure to recall punk rock nostalgia.

Enfants Riches Déprimés x Vans Sk8-Hi left shoe lateral Enfants Riches Déprimés

The all-black canvas kicks are covered in patches with uncompromising phrases such as “Daydreams reminding me of how good it used to feel” and “Burning rubber, broken glass, blood.” Enfants Riches Déprimés initials appear on the tongue of the right shoe, while the left features a large black-and-white graphic.

Additional details include a tonal leather jazz stripe and leather liner and unfinished seams on the tongue.

Like many offerings from Enfants Riches Déprimés’, this Vans Sk8-Hi collaboration won’t see a traditional rollout. The sneakers were released today limited quantities at Maxfield Gallery in Los Angeles.

Take a closer look at the sneakers — and their equally captivating promotional videos — below.

ENFANTS RICHES DÉPRIMÉS x VANS SK8 HI II First Release 7/13 at the #ERDxMAXFIELD POP UP // @enfantsrichesdeprimes #enfantsrichesdeprimes #ERDxMAXFIELD #maxfieldla #maxfield A post shared by MAXFIELD (@maxfieldla) on Jul 10, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

ENFANTS RICHES DÉPRIMÉS x VANS SK8 HI II Release Tomorrow 7/13 at the #ERDxMAXFIELD POP UP SHOP // @enfantsrichesdeprimes #enfantsrichesdeprimes #maxfieldla #maxfieldgallery #maxfield A post shared by MAXFIELD (@maxfieldla) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

ENFANTS RICHES DÉPRIMÉS X VANS SK8 HI II // FIRST RELEASE @maxfieldla @enfantsrichesdeprimes POP UP 7/13/17 A post shared by @enfantsrichesdeprimes on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Enfants Riches Déprimés x Vans Sk8-Hi right shoe medial Enfants Riches Déprimés

Enfants Riches Déprimés x Vans Sk8-Hi left shoe medial Enfants Riches Déprimés

Enfants Riches Déprimés x Vans Sk8-Hi right shoe lateral Enfants Riches Déprimés

Enfants Riches Déprimés x Vans Sk8-Hi left shoe front Enfants Riches Déprimés

Enfants Riches Déprimés x Vans Sk8-Hi left shoe top Enfants Riches Déprimés

Enfants Riches Déprimés x Vans Sk8-Hi right shoe front Enfants Riches Déprimés

Enfants Riches Déprimés x Vans Sk8-Hi right shoe heel Enfants Riches Déprimés

Enfants Riches Déprimés x Vans Sk8-Hi left Enfants Riches Déprimés

Want more?

Vans and Opening Ceremony’s New Shoes Are Shanghai-Inspired

Supreme and Vans Are Releasing a Surprise Sneaker Collection Today

Urban Outfitters Just Released One-of-a-Kind Vans Sneakers, and They’re Selling Out Fast