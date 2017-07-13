The Vans Sk8-Hi Gets a Limited-Edition Punk Rock-Inspired Makeover

With roots in skateboarding and its current status as a casual street staple, the Vans Sk8-Hi is equal parts gritty and stylish, and this new collaboration is upping the ante on the sneaker’s rebellious background.
In partnership with Los Angeles-based unisex fashion brand Enfants Riches Déprimés, Vans has readied a new limited-edition Sk8-Hi that’s sure to recall punk rock nostalgia.
The all-black canvas kicks are covered in patches with uncompromising phrases such as “Daydreams reminding me of how good it used to feel” and “Burning rubber, broken glass, blood.” Enfants Riches Déprimés initials appear on the tongue of the right shoe, while the left features a large black-and-white graphic.
Additional details include a tonal leather jazz stripe and leather liner and unfinished seams on the tongue.
Like many offerings from Enfants Riches Déprimés’, this Vans Sk8-Hi collaboration won’t see a traditional rollout. The sneakers were released today limited quantities at Maxfield Gallery in Los Angeles.
Take a closer look at the sneakers — and their equally captivating promotional videos — below.
Want more?
Vans and Opening Ceremony’s New Shoes Are Shanghai-Inspired
Supreme and Vans Are Releasing a Surprise Sneaker Collection Today
Urban Outfitters Just Released One-of-a-Kind Vans Sneakers, and They’re Selling Out Fast