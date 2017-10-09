How to Get Kanye West’s Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Track Pants

Adidas Yeezy Calabasas track pants Adidas

Adidas and Kanye West yesterday delivered their long-awaited Yeezy Calabasas track pants, which promptly sold out from the brand’s and West’s own Yeezy Supply e-commerce sites and select Adidas Originals doors.

But for those who missed out, the good news is that the pants can still be purchased today — and the aftermarket resell prices aren’t quite as inflated as one might suspect.

The pants retailed at $120 and can be purchased right now on eBay for as low as around $150. Given the limited-edition nature of the pants, it’s likely that the secondary-market price could begin to creep up as pairs become scarcer. In other words, if you’re looking to add these to your collection, now is an ideal time to pick them up before prices get even higher.

Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Track Pants maroon End

The Yeezy Calabasas track pants released in two styles: “Maroon/Cheer Scarlet” and a black-on-black iteration. Modeled after Adidas’ iconic Three Stripes track pants, both makeups feature Calabasas branding across each leg and are constructed with double-knit nylon for a casual on-trend look.

For those who missed out on Sunday’s U.S. drop, the pants can be purchased now from eBay with prices starting around $150. A global launch will follow on Nov. 22.

YEEZY CALABASAS TRACK PANT IN BLACK/BLACK AND MAROON/SCARLET. AVAILABLE IN THE U.S. OCTOBER 8 2017 AND GLOBALLY NOVEMBER 22 2017. pic.twitter.com/JExs1wg0B3 — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) October 7, 2017

Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Track Pants black End

Want more?

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Shoes

The 9 Best Shoes to Buy Instead of the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700

Adidas Sends Truck Full of Yeezys and Boost Sneakers to Rising NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo