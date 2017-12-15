Eminem’s Exclusive Air Jordan Shoes Are Coming Back, but They Won’t Be Easy to Get

Eminem x Air Jordan 4 tongue detail. StockX

One of the most sought-after Air Jordan retro sneakers of all time is making a comeback — and it’s all for a great cause.

In partnership with online marketplace StockX, Jordan Brand and Eminem are bringing back 23 pairs of the rapper’s “Encore” Air Jordan 4 shoe.

Originally gifted to friends and family in 2005, this scarce style was originally said to be limited to around 50 pairs and has gone on to become one of the most coveted Air Jordan colorways, with regular sales in the five-figure range.

Now, for the first time ever, the general public will have a chance at the design with a 2017 rerelease of the “Encore” style. The sneakers feature many of the same details as the original but have a lighter shade of gray at the heel and lace tabs to differentiate this version from the original.

Elsewhere, the “Encore” Air Jordan 4 features a vibrant blue suede upper with black and red details, along with the white midsole that is frequently featured on this model.

All of the items offered in StockX’s Eminem contest. StockX

For a chance to win the rare sneakers, fans can buy $10 donation tickets, with proceeds benefiting Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation, which aims to aid disadvantaged youth in Michigan, the rapper’s home state. Each entry gives donors a chance to win their choice of a variety of prizes, including other rare shoes straight from Eminem’s personal collection, including Nike Air Force 1s, Converse Chuck Taylors and more.

In addition to the return of the rare “Encore” kicks, Eminem is dominating headlines with today’s release of his ninth studio album, “Revival.”

Readers can donate for a chance to win the sneakers here.

Eminem x Air Jordan 4 StockX

Nike Air Force 1s signed by members of Eminem’s Shady Records label. StockX

Want more?

How This Sneakerhead Spent $10 and Ended Up Winning Air Jordans Worth $18,000

Eminem, Pharrell, Karlie Kloss and More Celebs Donate Rare Shoes to Hurricane Relief

Eminem Wore These Adidas NMDs During His Anti-Trump BET Awards Rap