How to Get Balenciaga’s Red Hot Sold-Out Triple S Sneakers

As the buzz surrounding Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers continues to mount, the stacked-sole shoes have become increasingly difficult to track down at retail. If you’re one of the many fans who are seeking the trendy designer look, we’ve got some good news.

The black, white and red style of the Triple S is the now available from English retailer End’s Launches raffle. Sign-ups are open now and close tomorrow at 5 a.m. BST. According to End, winners will be randomly selected and notified within three hours of the raffle’s completion.

The Italian-made Triple S retails for $745 and is one of the main models driving the current chunky-sneaker trend. With a multimaterial upper consisting of distressed leather, mesh and nubuck, the retro-inspired shoe takes cues from classic basketball, running and track shoes, according to the brand. However, as eye-catching as the upper may be, the key feature is the design’s triple-stacked outsole, which combines three segments for a platformlike look and inspired the Triple S name.

If you’re still looking for a way to get your hands on one of fall/winter 2017’s hottest styles, this may be your best chance yet at picking up a pair for retail. Sign up at launches.endclothing.com.

