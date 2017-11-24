These Limited-Edition Air Jordans Are Being Rereleased on Cyber Monday

The “Top 3 Gold” Air Jordan 1 that debuted at the ComplexCon festival earlier this month is getting a wider release for Cyber Monday.
Despite the increased availability, the limited-edition style will still be relatively hard to come by. The shoes will be available at fewer than 100 stores worldwide (scroll down for the complete list of participating North American retailers).
The asymmetrical style combines Jordan Brand’s mismatched “Top 3” theme from 2016 with the patent-leather black-and-gold colorway, a fan favorite.
After its debut in early November at ComplexCon, the sneaker will launch Monday with a retail price of $160.
Find the Air Jordan 1 “Top 3 Gold” at these North American stores:
- Atlanta: A Ma Maniere; Wish
- Boston: Bodega; Concepts International
- Charlotte, N.C.: Social Status
- Chicago: RSVP Gallery; St. Alfreds
- Cleveland: Xhibition
- Houston: Social Status
- Los Angeles: Blends; Undefeated
- Lafayette, La.: Politics
- Las Vegas: Feature
- Lexington, Ky.: Oneness
- Miami: Shoe Gallery
- New York City: Concepts International; Kith Retail; Nike Lab
- Norfolk, Va.: Crème:
- Orlando, Fla.: Trophy Room:
- Philadelphia: Ubiq
- Pittsburgh: Social Status
- San Francisco: The Darkside Initiative
- Toronto: Capsule; Livestock
- Vancouver, Canada: Livestock
