These Limited-Edition Air Jordans Are Being Rereleased on Cyber Monday

Air Jordan 1 "Top 3 Gold"

The “Top 3 Gold” Air Jordan 1 that debuted at the ComplexCon festival earlier this month is getting a wider release for Cyber Monday.

Despite the increased availability, the limited-edition style will still be relatively hard to come by. The shoes will be available at fewer than 100 stores worldwide (scroll down for the complete list of participating North American retailers).

Air Jordan 1 "Top 3 Gold"

The asymmetrical style combines Jordan Brand’s mismatched “Top 3” theme from 2016 with the patent-leather black-and-gold colorway, a fan favorite.

After its debut in early November at ComplexCon, the sneaker will launch Monday with a retail price of $160.

Air Jordan 1 "Top 3 Gold"

Air Jordan 1 "Top 3 Gold"

Find the Air Jordan 1 “Top 3 Gold” at these North American stores: Atlanta: A Ma Maniere; Wish

Boston: Bodega; Concepts International

Charlotte, N.C.: Social Status

Chicago: RSVP Gallery; St. Alfreds

Cleveland: Xhibition

Houston: Social Status

Los Angeles: Blends; Undefeated

Lafayette, La.: Politics

Las Vegas: Feature

Lexington, Ky.: Oneness

Miami: Shoe Gallery

New York City: Concepts International; Kith Retail; Nike Lab

Norfolk, Va.: Crème:

Orlando, Fla.: Trophy Room:

Philadelphia: Ubiq

Pittsburgh: Social Status

San Francisco: The Darkside Initiative

Toronto: Capsule; Livestock

Vancouver, Canada: Livestock

