What You Need to Know When Picking a Women’s Running Shoe

Asics DynaFlyte in action. Courtesy of brand.

When it comes to finding the right running shoe, it pays to be picky. Why not choose a style that suits your running style and helps you find success with your fitness goals?

While there is no black-and-white formula to follow when you’re shoe shopping, here are a few tips that I’ve come to learn over countless hours of training and time invested in the marathon world.

Think about the size. A lot of runner’s choose to size up and purchase a pair of shoes that is half a size bigger than the size they normally wear. Shop at specialty stores. Running shops such as Jack Rabbit will allow you to test the shoes on a treadmill in stores. The staff also consists of runners, who can answer any questions you might have about the best brand for your experience level, etc.

Nike Free RN Flyknit Running Shoe, $99.97; nike.com Courtesy of Brand.

3. Assess the features that are most important for your running style. Most shoes tout either minimalist and springy or cushion features. Other shoes aim to combine lightweight details with comfort and cushion. Think about what dynamic features work best for your body.

4. Check out the Shoe Finder function at Brooks. Brooksrunning.com offers a questionnaire about your running needs and style to generate a response with a specific shoe that should suit your needs. Even if you don’t decide to run in Brooks, it’s a great option to determine those important features.

Women’s Adrenaline GTS 16 running shoes, $78; <a href="http://www.brooksrunning.com/en_us/adrenaline-gts-16-womens-running-shoes/1202031D170.050.html?CAGPSPN=pla&kclickid=26f8afc8-135a-5308-d3eb-00005a559cd9&gclid=Cj0KEQiAh4fEBRCZhriIjLfArrQBEiQArzzDAV0_Gh_AwZb6qFsxFthQsJ4OG2Glhae3PxaMux6Be2AaAjP28P8HAQ&CATCI=pla-154063650506&CAWELAID=120170360000071426&CAAGID=21447790346" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >brooksrunning.com</a> Courtesy of brand

5. Pound the pavement. If you are deciding between a couple of styles, a test run might be the solution for you. While out on your run, you can assess which shoes allow you to run with the most amount of comfort and ease.

Asics Gel-Resoultion 7, $140; Asics.com Courtesy of brand

Want more?

5 Minimalist Running Shoes for Women

Nike Is Making Plans to Break a Major Running World Record