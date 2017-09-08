How to Buy the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 ‘The Ten’ Shoes Right Now

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "The Ten" lateral Stadium Goods

The prerelease launch for Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” sneakers ends in New York City today before the London event kicks off Sept. 14. But if you weren’t one of the lucky fans who were able to pick up the shoes already, there’s still a way you can get them now and skip the hassles and headaches of raffles in the process.

One of the collection’s most coveted models, the Air Jordan 1, is available now from New York-based consignment store Stadium Goods.

The sneaker, which is inspired by the original “Chicago” Air Jordan 1 colorway from 1985, features the same deconstructed theme seen on the rest of Abloh’s Off-White x Nike sneakers. Details include updated materials and embellishments such as zip ties and tape.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 retails for $190 and will see a second wider release in November. In the meantime, fans can pick up this sought-after shoe now for $2,495 from stadiumgoods.com.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten,” $2,495; stadiumgoods.com

