How to Attend Nike’s Exclusive Event With Off-White Designer Virgil Abloh

As Nike prepares to release its “The Ten” (aka “Ten Icons Reconstructed”) collaboration with Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, the brand is offering an exclusive experience that will introduce the anticipated collection.

Known as Nike Off Campus, the event will include what the brand touts as a presentation of the full collection and a discussion about its inspirations, including “a space for the exchange of new ideas in sport and culture.”

Set to take place from Sept. 6-8 in New York City and Sept. 14-17 in London, the event will precede the prerelease of five sneakers sneakers — dubbed “Revealing” — on Sept. 9-13 at NikeLab 21 Mercer and Dover Street Market NY and Sept. 18-22 at NikeLab 1948 and Dover Street Market London.

To gain access to the New York City event, readers can now sign up for notifications at nike.com.

The first Off-White x Nike “Revealing” drop includes the Air Jordan 1, Air Max 90, Air Presto, Air VaporMax and Blazer. Prereleases will also occur in Milan and Paris on Sept. 21-25 and Sept. 26-30, respectively.

The full collection, which also includes the “Ghosting” range made up of the Air Force 1 Low, Air Max 97, Converse Chuck Taylor, React Hyperdunk 2017 and Zoom Vaporfly, will be released globally in November.

“It’s nothing short of state-of-the-art design,” Abloh said in a press release. “These 10 shoes have broken barriers in performance and style. To me, they are on the same level as a sculpture of David or the Mona Lisa. You can debate it all you want, but they mean something. And that’s what’s important.”

