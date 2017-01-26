How Longtime Nike Endorser Tiger Woods Could Help Adidas Sell Its TaylorMade Brand

Tiger Woods holds his TaylorMade driver before hitting a tee shot. AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, Tiger Woods announced on Twitter that he’s signed a new deal with Adidas-owned TaylorMade to endorse the brand’s equipment.

“After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf,” Woods wrote after teasing the announcement on Tuesday. Although he’ll continue to wear Nike shoes and apparel for the foreseeable future, Woods’ bag will soon be filled with TaylorMade hardware.

The golf legend’s deal with TaylorMade is the latest development in a complex storyline that began in August 2016 when Nike announced it was transitioning away from golf equipment to shift its efforts strictly to footwear and apparel. This meant that Woods, who signed his first deal with Nike in 1996, was an equipment free agent for the first time in his professional career.

After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family! -TW pic.twitter.com/Ist3bA5tqN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 25, 2017

While Woods was considering his options, Adidas was making plays to sell off TaylorMade — a process that’s proven to be a challenge for the Three Stripes brand. Since announcing its intentions to sell TaylorMade in May 2016, Adidas has been unable to find a buyer.

Yahoo Finance speculates that could all change soon thanks to the allure of having Woods on the TaylorMade roster. Acquiring a big name such as Woods could do wonders for TaylorMade’s market share and change how prospective buyers perceive the brand. There have also been rumors that Woods was planning to partner with a group of investors and purchase TaylorMade himself.

Despite the attention that Woods will surely bring to Adidas-owned imprint, a spokesperson tells Yahoo Finance that that are “no changes” to the brand’s plans to sell TaylorMade.

