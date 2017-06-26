How Nike’s New NYC Headquarters Will Improve its Business in the Big Apple

The Swoosh garden atop the Nike headquarters in NYC. Nike

Nike isn’t leaving Beaverton, Ore., but the athletic giant now has a new second home in New York City.

The brand unveiled today its Big Apple headquarters, which consumes roughly 150,000 square feet of real estate at 855 Sixth Avenue. Nike’s reason for opening its six-floor East Coast base, the brand stated, is to best execute its Consumer Direct Offense, which aims at better serving its customers personally and at scale.

Setting up shop on Avenue of the Americas, according to Nike, will help it bring locally inspired product to New York City faster and forge deeper relationships with its consumers. Those relationships have already been a focus of Nike, with the brand extending its retail reach in the city through its storefronts including Nike SoHo, NikeLab 21M, Nike Running Upper East Side and the neighborhood-driven Nike Community Store in Brooklyn.

The retail focus also extends to the brand’s partnerships that include Nike Basketball and Foot Locker’s House of Hoops, Jordan Brand and Footaction’s Flight 23 and Nike Sportswear’s shop with Kith.

An immediately recognizable highlight of the space is its 4,000-square-foot indoor basketball court, which will be available for Nike staff, local leagues, high school teams and community partners. The court is accompanied by seating for 400 people.

But the court isn’t the only attraction of the new hub.

Workspace within Nike’s new NYC headquarters. Nike

The New York headquarters boasts open-plan, freestyle work spaces, conference rooms with ceiling tiles made from recycled materials, a roof terrace with plants that form a Swoosh logo, and food served from a truck inside the building.

One of the meeting places within the building is inside a Volkswagen van, which the brand stated is a nod to the one Bill Bowerman and Jeff Johnson would use in the brand’s early days to distribute shoes at track meets.

A look inside the new Nike headquarters in New York City. Nike