High School Student’s Award-Winning Vans Sneakers Stolen During Art Show

Vans Custom Culture designs from Maggie L. Walker Governor's School students. Vans

A Richmond, Va., high school student’s award-winning Vans Custom Culture sneakers were allegedly stolen at an art show this month.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School senior Jordan Keller’s custom sneakers went missing on the final day of an art show at the Art Works gallery in Richmond’s Old Town Manchester neighborhood. The shoes were reportedly left unsecured near the gallery’s entrance.

“We’ve never had anybody steal art,” Art Works owner Glenda Kotchish told the Times-Dispatch.

In May, Vans awarded the school its Technology in Design honor for Keller’s slip-on shoe design. The style features a colorful hexagonal print adorned with graphics of technology such as 3-D printers and robot arms.

Keller’s winning design was offered for purchase on vans.com until June 1, and her school also won $5,000. “To see your own thing on a website, like an international website, that’s really cool,” Keller told the Times-Dispatch after winning.

In response to the theft, the gallery reportedly paid Keller’s family for the shoes. “I would be happy to give them more — whatever makes them happy,” Kotchish said.

Jordan Keller’s Vans Custom Culture design. Maggie L Walker Governor’s School

