Here’s a Look at Never-Before-Seen Yeezy Boost Sneakers Coming in 2018

If Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost sneakers didn’t get crossed off your wish list this holiday season, there will be more chances to pick up the sought-after shoes come 2018.

The low-top Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 style is set to drop in new “Ice Yellow” and “Sesame” looks for summer ’18.

West was recently spotted wearing the “Ice Yellow” look in Hollywood, and styles similar to the “Sesame” colorway have been previewed on the Kardashians’ social media.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the “Ice Yellow” style is expected to release in June, while the “Sesame” variation will reportedly release in August.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was a highlight of the holiday season’s sneaker drops. From Nov. 18 to Dec. 16, Adidas issued three colorways of the sneaker in “Semi Frozen Yellow,” “Gray/Bold Orange” (“Beluga 2.0”) and “Blue Tint.” Each style retailed for $220, and they’re currently reselling for an average of around $400 to $700.

The “Semi Frozen Yellow” style is reportedly the most limited Yeezy Boost 350 V2 launch thus far, while the “Beluga 2.0” and “Blue Tint” looks are said to have the highest production numbers. There is currently no expected availability information for the upcoming 2018 makeups.

