Here’s a Chance to Get Balenciaga’s Trendy Triple S Sneakers in a Brand New Style

Balanciaga’s of-the-moment Triple S sneaker is getting a new look soon, and this could be your best chance to pick them up without queueing in lengthy lines or battling online bots.

A new white and cream take on the vintage-inspired sneakers will be hitting retailers soon, including England-based End, where it will be raffled off Monday for a retail price of $745.

This style is perfect for those who are fans of the sneaker’s bulky retro look but prefer a more subdued color combination than Balenciaga’s previous offerings. It features a white mesh base with cream and off-white accents throughout, while Balenciaga branding appears in black.

The model pulls inspiration from basketball, running and track shoes and is dubbed Triple S in reference to its triple-stacked sole design. Unlike many of the previously-released Triple S makeups, this white-based colorway does not feature pre-distressed details, but instead features a crisp upper that wearers will be able to break in on their own.

For a chance to purchase this pair, enter End’s raffle here.

