Here’s a Chance to Win a $10,000 Sneaker Shopping Spree and Buy Rare Shoes at Their Original Retail Price

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner. GOAT

Black Friday promotions are already beginning to pop up, which means there are plenty of can’t-miss deals to be had for sneakerheads. One you’ll want to follow closely is GOAT’s annual raffle, which includes chances at some of the most sought-after sneakers around at their original retail prices.

In other words, instead of spending upwards of $1,000 on Kanye West’s coveted Yeezy Boosts, you can pick them up with prices starting at $200. Or if you’re one of the many fans still searching for Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 1, you’ll have the opportunity to purchase it for $190.

And if the chance to snag these rare shoes for retail isn’t enticing enough, there’s more. GOAT is also raffling off $10,000 in credit which can be used across its entire marketplace — which includes more than 200,000 varieties — however the winner sees fit.

Kaws x Air Jordan GOAT

“GOAT’s Black Friday drawing has become a major event for sneaker enthusiasts,” said Eddy Lu, the CEO of GOAT. “But we understand that some of our users and longtime collectors might want a specific pair that isn’t included in our drawing. So this year, we’re taking it up a notch and also offering the chance to win up to $10,000 in GOAT credit.”

A partial list of sneakers included in the raffle are listed below, and more shoes will be added daily through Friday.

Fore more details and to get the GOAT app now, visit goat.com.

Air Jordan 1 “Royal Satin.” GOAT

Balenciaga Triple S. GOAT

Sneakers offered in the GOAT Black Friday raffle. GOAT

More sneakers from the GOAT Black Friday raffle. GOAT

A partial list of sneakers featured in the GOAT Black Friday. GOAT

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Shares New and Unreleased Adidas Yeezy Boost Shoes on Snapchat

The 5 Best ‘Dad’ Sneakers Out Now

How to Preorder Virgil Abloh’s New Off-White x Timberland Boots Now