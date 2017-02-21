Hender Scheme Turned a ’90s Reebok Sneaker Into a $1,220 Shoe

The Hender Scheme Manual Industrial Products 15 features a leather and rubber sole. Barneys

If you thought Concepts’ luxury-inspired Reebok InstaPump Fury collaboration was as elegant as the ’90s sneaker was going to get, wait until you see what Hender Scheme came up with.

The Japanese brand is best known for its artisanal reinterpretations of iconic footwear, and its Manual Industrial Products (MIP) 15 leather sneakers are another addition to its burgeoning archive.

The Hender Scheme MIP 15 takes direct inspiration from the Reebok InstaPump Fury’s silhouette and reconstructs the ahead-of-its-time sneaker with a raw, undyed leather that will patina with wear. The athletic sneaker’s traditional sole is replaced with leather and rubber tooling, while a leather liner and insole finishes off the homage.

Due to the MIP 15’s handmade nature and premium materials, it’s more costly than a standard InstaPump Fury. The MIP 15 retails for $1,220 and is available now from retailers such as Barneys.

