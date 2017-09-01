Hender Scheme x Adidas Launches This Weekend With $1,000 Limited-Edition NMDs and More

Hender Scheme x Adidas NMD R1 detail Sneakersnstuff

Hender Scheme’s high-end interpretations of classic sneakers have been officially endorsed by Adidas, as the Japanese brand lends its handmade expertise to the Herzogenaurach, Germany-based brand’s Originals division for a three-shoe collection dropping Saturday.

Keeping with Hender Scheme’s retro sensibilities, this range includes the Adidas Micro Pacer and Superstar, along with the more recent — but equally important — NMD R1 runner.

Hender Scheme x Adidas NMD R1 Sneakersnstuff

Hender Scheme x Adidas NMD R1, $999; sneakersnstuff.com

Hender Scheme founder Ryo Kashiwazaki’s signature raw leather uppers and replaceable nail-in soles turn the athletic staples into full-on formal options. Each sneaker is made in Japan, and their light-colored leather uppers will develop a darker patina over time.

Retail prices vary from store to store, but most retailers have the shoes priced from $800 to $1,000, with the NMD being the most expensive model in the group.

The Hender Scheme x Adidas Originals collection releases Saturday from select retailers including sneakersnstuff.com. Each sneaker in the collection is limited to 300 pairs each globally.

Hender Scheme x Adidas NMD R1 heel. Sneakersnstuff

Hender Scheme x Adidas Micro Pacer Sneakersnstuff

Hender Scheme x Adidas Micro Pacer, sneakersnstuff.com

Hender Scheme x Adidas Micro Pacer heel. Sneakersnstuff

Hender Scheme x Adidas Superstar Sneakersnstuff

Hender Scheme x Adidas Superstar, sneakersnstuff.com

Hender Scheme x Adidas Superstar heel. Sneakersnstuff

