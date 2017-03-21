There Has Never Been an Adidas Ultra Boost Collaboration Like This

According to Haven, the store's Adidas Ultra Boost collaboration was inspired by Vancouver's dark rain clouds and unpredictable weather. Haven

As one of Adidas’ most popular franchises, the Ultra Boost has seen dozens of tweaks and updates since its 2015 debut, yet Canadian retailer Haven managed to deliver a number of firsts with its new Consortium collaboration.

With inspiration rooted in Vancouver’s dark rain clouds, Haven gave the runner an all-black Primeknit makeover that extends to its Boost cushioning — a first for an Ultra Boost collab. Also unique to this special makeup is its uncaged construction, which is accented with rubberized and reflective overlays. Elsewhere, the design features dual-branding on a leather tongue and reflective laces.

An on-foot look at Haven’s Adidas Ultra Boost collaboration. Haven

“Providing the highest quality products and service has always been part of our DNA. The Haven x Ultra Boost represents our efforts to embody the pinnacle of what can be achieved,” said Haven in a press release.

The sneaker retails for $200 and will arrive exclusively at Haven’s Toronto and Vancouver locations in limited quantities April 1; it will also be available online at havenshop.com. That launch will be followed by a wider release at Adidas Consortium locations on April 8.

The Haven x Adidas Ultra Boost will be released April 1 exclusively at Haven’s Vancouver and Toronto locations and on havenshop.com. Haven

The Haven x Adidas Ultra Boost features rubberized details and reflective perforated overlays. Haven

Haven’s Consortium release is the first Adidas Ultra Boost collaboration to use black Boost cushioning. Haven

The Haven x Adidas Ultra Boost features reflective laces. Haven

