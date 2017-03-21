There Has Never Been an Adidas Ultra Boost Collaboration Like This

As one of Adidas’ most popular franchises, the Ultra Boost has seen dozens of tweaks and updates since its 2015 debut, yet Canadian retailer Haven managed to deliver a number of firsts with its new Consortium collaboration.
With inspiration rooted in Vancouver’s dark rain clouds, Haven gave the runner an all-black Primeknit makeover that extends to its Boost cushioning — a first for an Ultra Boost collab. Also unique to this special makeup is its uncaged construction, which is accented with rubberized and reflective overlays. Elsewhere, the design features dual-branding on a leather tongue and reflective laces.
“Providing the highest quality products and service has always been part of our DNA. The Haven x Ultra Boost represents our efforts to embody the pinnacle of what can be achieved,” said Haven in a press release.
The sneaker retails for $200 and will arrive exclusively at Haven’s Toronto and Vancouver locations in limited quantities April 1; it will also be available online at havenshop.com. That launch will be followed by a wider release at Adidas Consortium locations on April 8.
Want more?
Adidas Has Released a New ‘Multicolor’ Ultra Boost for Women Only
Adidas’ Soccer-Inspired ACE 16+ Ultra Boost Arrives in ‘Blue Blast’
Could This Be Sneakersnstuff’s Next Adidas Ultra Boost Collaboration?