Dallas-Based Flip-Flop Label Hari Mari Has a New Sports Line Just in Time for Baseball Season

Texas Ranger Cole Hamels. Courtesy of Hari Mari

Don’t mess with Texas, especially when its companies and athletes decide to work together.

Dallas-based flip-flop label Hari Mari has unveiled a new sports-inspired collaboration, just in time for the start of baseball season.

The special collection (consisting of three men’s flip-flops) was created in partnership with Texas’ famed baseball-glove maker, Nokona, which has been handcrafting leather gloves since 1934.

Their resulting flip-flops marry Hari Mari’s thoughtful designs with Nokona’s American baseball-glove leathers. Consumers can choose from three leather colors — dark brown, honey or tan — with each style retailing for $110 at select retailers, including Huckberry.com and Harimari.com.

The Hari Mari x Nokona collection includes three men’s styles. Courtesy of Hari Mari

The Hari Mari x Nokona flip-flop in tan. Courtesy of Hari Mari

To help spread the word about the collection, Hari Mari and Nokona signed Texas Ranger Cole Hamels as a spokesperson. The All Star pitcher can be seen in promotional images sporting the flip-flops at a casual backyard barbecue.

“I love baseball and I love flip flops, and so does my family, and when the net result is supporting a great product in the Hari Mari-Nokona collaboration, it makes for a fun sidebar from the game,” said Hamels, who donated proceeds from his gig to his charitable organization, The Hamels Foundation.

Cole Hamels models the Hari Mari x Nokona flip-flops. Courtesy of Hari Mari

And if that’s not enough Texas unity, there’s one more star player to add to the mix.

Dallas-based Prova Group, founded by NFL great Emmitt Smith, has contributed a unique tech element to the collab collection. The flip-flops are equipped with a near-field communication chip called SmarTag that allows customers to download the Hari Mari x Nokona app and communicate directly with the brands.

Yes, the flip-flops are talking to your smartphone.

“We’re continuously looking for ways to better communicate with Hari Mari’s customers, and in partnering with Prova Group and incorporating their technology into our flip-flops, we feel we’re on the forefront of doing just that,” said Hari Mari co-founder Jeremy Stewart.

The Hari Mari x Nokona flip-flop in dark brown. Courtesy of Hari Mari

