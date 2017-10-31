Cleveland Cavaliers Stars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Isaiah Thomas Own Halloween With Epic Costumes

LeBron James (L) and Dwyane Wade of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rex Shutterstock

Stephen Curry set the Halloween costume bar high for his fellow NBA stars Sunday with his Billy the Puppet look from the horror movie franchise “Saw.” But the costumes worn by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Isaiah Thomas of the Cleveland Cavaliers could give Curry a run for his money.

Like Curry, James went with a horror-themed costume for Halloween. Late Monday night, the baller posted an image on his personal Instagram account dressed as Pennywise, the evil clown from the classic Stephen King novel-turned-movie “It.”

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Wade, however, went a different route. The three-time NBA champion teamed up with his wife, Gabrielle Union, and dressed as the popular 1980s R&B duo Milli Vanilli.

Lost rehearsal footage of Milli Vanilli!!!! But I got ALL the tapes😂😂😂 #happyhalloween A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

And like Wade, Thomas went with a ’80s music theme. The guard posted Instagram photos dressed as rap icon Eazy-E of the group N.W.A. (complete with the rapper’s favorite sneakers, the Nike Cortez).

Cruisin' down the street in my '64 #ripEazyE #StraightOuttaCompton #Halloween2017 A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

