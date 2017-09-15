Hailey Baldwin Turns Stylist for Adidas EQT at London Fashion Week

Hailey Baldwin Courtesy of brands

Today on the Friday opening of London Fashion Week, Adidas staged a secret off-schedule show in the city’s hip Shoreditch area.

The street style production, dubbed Streets of EQT, was curated by brand ambassador Hailey Baldwin to celebrate the model influencer’s EQT Essentials campaign for JD Sports.

“I can’t believe how nerve-racking that was,” she said after the show. “It’s really exciting to be on the creative side, as I don’t get to do that ever.”

And in case there was any doubt that she had played a key role, huge screens broadcast the backstage action of her final preparations while the models strutted their stuff on the runway.

Top takeaways from her styling expertise? Show some skin and wear your track top pulled low, exposing both your shoulders. We also loved the millennial pink top-to-toe look — sneakers and all.

Streets of EQT runway show Courtesy of brands

With famous friend Jourdan Dunn cheerleading from the front row, new-gen models including Leomie Anderson, Rafferty Law (son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost) and Vivienne Westwood’s granddaughter Cora Corre walked the runway. But the lineup also featured street-cast faces and JD Sports customers looking to secure their big break.

Streets of EQT runway show Courtesy of brands

“I wanted a really diverse cast that included different people that represent street style and culture,” said Baldwin. “What I love most about street-style fashion is that it’s accessible — it’s something that everyone can connect with.”

Speaking of which, the event was attended by JD customers, as well as fashion press and buyers.

“I wanted to create something that everyone could be a part of,” Baldwin said, “giving consumers the opportunity to sit on the front row and have the chance to walk in a show alongside well-known faces.”

As for Hailey’s own ensemble? Adidas sweatpants teamed with vertiginous heeled booties. Yes, she killed it.