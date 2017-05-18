Blake Shelton’s Face Is on a Pair of Gwen Stefani’s Vans

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the Angry Birds Movie film premiere in Los Angeles. Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Nothing says “I love you” like a pair of custom kicks with your significant other’s face on them.

At least that’s what singer Gwen Stefani seems to think. “The Voice” judge shared a look at the Vans Slip-On sneakers in an Instagram story Tuesday.

Gwen Stefani’s custom Vans Slip-Ons. Instagram: @gwenstefani

From the looks of the signature red Vans “Off the Wall” tag, it’s safe to assume Stefani was wearing her custom shoes for the first time. They feature an oversized depiction of Shelton’s face across the vamp, while Stefani kept it classic by choosing Vans’ iconic checkerboard pattern on the heel.

If you want to take a page out of the No Doubt singer’s book, custom Vans Slip-Ons are available now from the brand’s website with prices starting at $75. For an additional $10, users can add their own custom photo to the design.

Vans Classic Slip-On Custom, from $75; vans.com

