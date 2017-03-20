A Guide to the Best Nike Air Max Sneakers Out Now

The Nike Air Max 95 iD. Nike

For 2017, Nike has turned its annual Air Max Day into a month-long celebration complete with contests, events and of course, limited-edition sneakers. With March 26 on the horizon, the brand has prepared a grand finale that includes the launch of its boundary-pushing VaporMax on March 25.

But before the big day, let FN bring you up to speed on the best Air Max sneakers available now. Although Nike’s Air Max technology spans many categories, its roots lie in running, so we’ve focused on retro runners and current performance shoes here.

This retro Air Max 90 Essential maintains the original’s build and style with a tonal colorway composed of ripstop nylon and leather. Nike

Nike Air Max 90 Essential, $110; nike.com

If you’re looking for a sneaker that blends the Air Max line’s unmistakable DNA with modern materials and tooling, the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Max Zero is worth considering. Nike

Nike Air Max Zero, $104.97; nike.com

Nike’s current Air Max 95 offerings are scant, but the good news is that you can customize the human anatomy-inspired Sergio Lozano design to your liking brand’s NIKEiD platform. Nike

Nike Air Max 95 iD, $200; nike.com

For an Air Max style that’s off the beaten path, consider this premium NikeLab take on the Air Max Plus. The sneaker, which debuted in the late ’90s, features a “Le Requin” colorway inspired by its popularity in France and similarities to a shark. Nike

Nike Air Max Plus Fuse GPX “Le Requin,” $175; nike.com

When it comes to retro Air Maxes, it doesn’t get much more classic than 1987’s Air Max 1. This Pinnacle version features a remastered shape and premium materials on the sneaker that started it all. Nike

NikeLab Air Max 1 Pinnacle, $160; nike.com

If the Nike Air Max 90 Essential isn’t what you’re looking for, this modernized “Multicolor” Flyknit version might do the trick. It boasts an attention-grabbing colorway and revamped tooling for a lightweight feel with retro style. Nike

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 Flyknit, $160; nike.com

If you’re seeking the latest and greatest in Air Max technology, look no further than the Air Max 2017. This running shoe is built for performance with a breathable Flymesh upper and full-length Max Air midsole. Nike

Nike Air Max 2017, $190; nike.com

Short for “Big Window,” the Nike Air Max BW was designed by Tinker Hatfield and debuted in 1991. Today, it lives on as the Air Max BW Ultra with improved materials and construction. Nike

Nike Air Max BW Ultra SE, $140; nike.com