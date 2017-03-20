A Guide to the Best Nike Air Max Sneakers Out Now

But before the big day, let FN bring you up to speed on the best Air Max sneakers available now. Although Nike’s Air Max technology spans many categories, its roots lie in running, so we’ve focused on retro runners and current performance shoes here.
For an Air Max style that’s off the beaten path, consider this premium NikeLab take on the Air Max Plus. The sneaker, which debuted in the late ’90s, features a “Le Requin” colorway inspired by its popularity in France and similarities to a shark.Nike
Nike Air Max Plus Fuse GPX “Le Requin,” $175; nike.com
When it comes to retro Air Maxes, it doesn’t get much more classic than 1987’s Air Max 1. This Pinnacle version features a remastered shape and premium materials on the sneaker that started it all.Nike
If the Nike Air Max 90 Essential isn’t what you’re looking for, this modernized “Multicolor” Flyknit version might do the trick. It boasts an attention-grabbing colorway and revamped tooling for a lightweight feel with retro style.Nike
If you’re seeking the latest and greatest in Air Max technology, look no further than the Air Max 2017. This running shoe is built for performance with a breathable Flymesh upper and full-length Max Air midsole.Nike