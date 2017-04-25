A Guide to Every Adidas Yeezy Boost Released So Far

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s. Image via Dan Freebairn/@kickposters

Before Saturday’s “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release, catch up on the complete history of Kanye West and Adidas Originals sneaker collaborations — complete with shoppable links — below.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown” aka “OG,” from $2,250; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: February 2015



Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove,” from $2,450; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: June 2015

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Pirate Black 1.0.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Pirate Black 1.0,” from $1,250; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: August 2015

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Moonrock.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Moonrock,” from $1,399; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: November 2014

Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 “Triple Black.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 “Triple Black,” from $1,240; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: December 2015

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Oxford Tan.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Oxford Tan,” from $1,350; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: December 2015

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Pirate Black 2.0.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Pirate Black 2.0.,” from $1,250; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: February 2016

Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Gray/Gum.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Gray/Gum,” from $900; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: June 2016

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” and “Pirate Black” in infant sizing. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” in infant sizing, from $345; stadiumgoods.com

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Pirate Black” in infant sizing, from $299; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: August 2016

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga,” from $845; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: August 2016

Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 “Chocolate.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 “Chocolate,” from $795; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: October 2016

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Red.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Red,” from $899; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: November 2016

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Copper.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Copper,” from $699; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: November 2016

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Green.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Green,” from $675; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: November 2016

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black/White.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black/White,” from $749; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: December 2016

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Red.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Red,” from $749; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: February 2017

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Red” in infant sizing. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Red” in infant sizing, from $215; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: February 2017

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra,” from $1,495; stadiumgoods.com

Release Date: February 2017

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.” Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White”

Release Date: April 2017

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” in infant sizing. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White”

Release Date: April 2017

Want more?

The 10 Best Yeezy Boost Alternatives Out Now

Where to Get Kanye West’s ‘Cream White’ Yeezy Boosts on April 29

Kanye West’s Calabasas and Yeezy Season 4 Collections Are Hitting Retailers Now