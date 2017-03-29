A Guide to the Best Adidas NMD Sneakers Out Now

Adidas NMD R1 Primeknit. Adidas

You don’t need to look far to spot a pair of Adidas NMDs these days. The fan-favorite kicks have become a street style staple and it doesn’t look like they’re going anywhere anytime soon.

As the NMD’s popularity grows, Adidas continues to roll out new versions. To bring you up to speed on the best of what’s out now, FN has rounded up five NMD looks you should get used to seeing.

The R1 Primeknit is where it all started for the NMD. Its debut “OG” colorway was recently rereleased and sold out promptly, but you can still track down select styles of the model. Adidas

Adidas NMD R1 Primeknit, $170; adidas.com

The R1 is without question the most ubiquitous of NMD variations. It features a mesh upper and is available in a seemingly endless array of colors — including staples such as the “Triple White” style pictured here. Adidas

Adidas NMD R1, $129.99; footlocker.com

If you prefer your NMDs with added support throughout the upper, the XR1 is the shoe for you. It’s enhanced with a supportive cage but features the same design elements fans have come to love. Adidas

Adidas NMD XR1, $149.99; footlocker.com

The sequel to the original NMD forgoes its traditional EVA midsole plugs but retains the sleek, knit-based runner style that made the first sneaker so popular. Adidas

Adidas NMD R2 Primeknit, $170; adidas.com

The C1 Trail is a trail-ready version of the NMD’s chukka silhouette. The mid-top sneaker is constructed with a durable ballistic nylon upper, waxed suede heel and a ripple outsole. Adidas

Adidas C1 Trail, $140; adidas.com

