Why This Online-Only Brand Opened a New Studio for Shopping in New York City

A look inside Greats Studio in Brooklyn, N.Y. Greats

Greats built its devoted following online, and now the e-commerce brand is welcoming fans to shop at its new door in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Now open at 101 North 10th Street is Greats Studio, a place where shoe lovers can pick up their favorite looks from the brand.

“We have done a series of pop ups, but wanted to have a more permanent space and one that was attached to our office in Williamsburg,” Ryan Babenzien, founder of Greats, told Footwear News. “In this space, we wanted to have a place for our customers to come hang out, learn more about the brand and the product, and do it in a super relaxing environment. The studio is a place to hang.”

Another look inside Greats Studio. Greats

Shopping Monday through Thursday is by appointment only (times can be booked via the brand’s website, greats.com). To get fresh on the weekends, the Greats Studio is open to the public from 11 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET on Friday and Saturday, and Sundays from 11 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.

Footwear featured in the space is Greats’ core collection for men and women, limited quantities of seasonal weekly drops, and in the future it will showcase studio-only exclusives. Upcoming collabs that will be sold in the door include work with F.E. Castleberry and its two-shoe drop with Death to Tennis (FN profiled the Death to Tennis collaboration in early September).

The latest Greats x Death to Tennis collab, scheduled for an October release. Death to Tennis

Although the business was developed online, Babenzien recognizes the importance of having a physical presence for non-web shoppers.

“We know that many customers still appreciate the tactile experience that comes from touching a sneaker and trying it on,” he said. “The studio provides that, and gives our customers and future customers a more brand rich experience that can only come from touching the physical product itself.”

Aside from product sold in the location, Babenzien said the Greats Studio will also host acoustic music sets, community talks with famous artists or local chefs and other events.