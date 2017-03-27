This Grandma Wearing Adidas Sneakers Is Winning the Internet

Grandma Wearing Adidas Yeezy Boosts
A Reddit user shared a photo of his 90-year-old grandmother wearing Adidas sneakers.
This picture of a grandmother wearing Adidas kicks is proof that you’re never too old to add some sneaker style to your wardrobe.

The image, which was shared to Reddit yesterday, shows user gl0w’s 90-year-old grandmother wearing a women’s-exclusive Mystery Red style of the Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0.

“Surprised my grandma with some Ultra Boosts, and she wanted a photo,” the user said. “She was amazed at how light and comfortable they are.”

As of today, the image has more than 6,800 upvotes, making it the 10th-highest-ranking post of all time on Reddit’s sneaker subforum.

Grandma Wearing Adidas Yeezy BoostsA grandmother wearing the Adidas Ultra Boost. Reddit

The Ultra Boost is a favorite of celebrities and sneakerheads alike. Names such as Beyoncé, Kanye West and Justin Bieber favor the runner, which features Adidas’ Boost cushioning and Primeknit upper technologies.

This Mystery Red style is sold out at many retailers but it can be found on eBay now, with prices starting at $199.89.

 

Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0

Adidas Ultra Boost Mystery Red sneaker, from $199.89; ebay.com

