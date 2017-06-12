Gold’s Gym Now Has its Own Training Sneaker, Thanks to Vibram

The Gold's Gym branding on a Vibram FiveFingers cross training sneaker. Vibram

If Gold’s Gym is your iron paradise, Vibram has a training shoe you may want to wear during your next workout.

Available now in men’s and women’s sizing is the limited-edition Vibram FiveFingers V-Train cross training sneaker, which boasts Gold’s Gym iconic branding.

“For years, Vibram FiveFingers has been the ultimate lightweight training platform that maximizes function and form for consumers,” Craig Sherwood, SVP of franchise and licensing of Gold’s Gym, said in a statement. “The launch of a Gold’s Gym FiveFingers cross training shoe with Vibram offers another meaningful way for fitness enthusiasts to connect with us beyond the walls of our gyms.”

The shoe, according to Vibram, is built to withstand the most rigorous of indoor and outdoor workouts. It features Vibram’s V-Train sole, which is built to provide the flexibility of a barefoot shoe and increased support for high-impact training, as well as the brand’s XS Trek technology, which helps provide traction and durability.

The Gold’s Gym x Vibram FiveFingers V-Train is online now via vibram.com and retails for $115.

Gold’s Gym x Vibram FiveFingers V-Train (Men’s), $115; vibram.com

Gold’s Gym x Vibram FiveFingers V-Train (Women’s), $115; vibram.com

“This partnership is a testament to the dedication to fitness that the Vibram and Gold’s Gym brands share,” Chris Melton, sales director for Vibram, said in a statement. “Vibram FiveFingers is a natural training tool for active people everywhere, indoors and outdoors, from weekend warriors to professional athletes.”