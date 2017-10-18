Golden State Warriors Break Another NBA Record With 11-Carat Diamond Championship Rings

Warriors co-owners, Joe Lacob and Peter Guber try on their rings during a pregame ceremony against the Houston Rockets. AP/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

The Golden State Warriors first landed into the NBA record books with their legendary season last year, but this time it’s their championship rings that are making an ice-cold splash. The 11-carat diamond rings, unveiled on Thursday, include 83 individual diamonds each representing their regular season and playoff wins from 2017.

The number of diamonds is the most among any championship ring in the four major sports. (MLB, NBA, NHL, NFL)

The Golden State Warriors receive Championship Trophy and Rings during a pregame ceremony at Oracle Arena before opening up the season against the Houston Rockets AP/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

During their home opener against the Houston Rockets, the Warriors celebrated last year’s NBA Finals victory over the Cleveland Cavilers with a special pregame ceremony at Oracle Arena. The ceremony involved the hanging of the championship banner, presentation of the trophy and rings — with Stephen Curry and his athletes in white championship jackets featuring a gold Nike Swoosh and a Warriors emblem.

High-end California jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills included several symbolic features like the 36 princess blue sapphires and 31 white trapezoidal diamonds that represent the Warriors’ 2017 home and away wins. The rings are also detailed with three “4-0” and one “4-1” engravings as a reminder of the Warriors’ records in advancing to the Finals. The roman numerals “XVI-I” showcases the playoff record in its entirety.

Each player’s ring is finished off with five trophies, representing the team’s historic five NBA championships. Every ring is specifically individualized with the player’s name engraved on their own ring.

The Warriors couldn’t keep their winning streak going for the 2017 to 2018 season as they dropped their home opener to the Houston Rockets with a finals score of 122-121.