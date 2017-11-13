Classic Gola Sneaker Receives a Stylish Handcrafted Leather Makeover

Gola’s Harrier silhouette is a classy addition to anyone’s collection. And thanks to leather goods label Slightly Alabama, a new atypical iteration of the shoe is available now, a must-have for fans of the heritage sneaker brand.

This limited-edition leather collaboration using the Harrier style features Gola’s wing flash branding hand-stitched by Slightly Alabama founder and CEO Dana Glaeser. Using a French pricking iron and a hammer, Gola said the process took Glaeser 2 1/2 hours to complete the handcrafted portions of each shoe.

The limited-edition Gola Classics x Slightly Alabama Harrier, on foot. Slightly Alabama

“Great craftsmanship should be celebrated, and this partnership truly represents that. I was drawn initially to Gola, as they have genuine heritage and craftsmanship background,” Glaeser said in a statement. “Our values align greatly, and it is my true aspiration to build a legacy similar to Gola.”

The sneaker is executed with rich tan leather, pieced together with Irish linen thread stitching, and is finished with a classic gum sole.

Gold hits can also be found throughout the shoe, such as the Gola branding on the lateral side, Slightly Alabama’s wing divider logo on the heel and the “Gola X Slightly Alabama: Hand Finished in the USA” co-branded labels on the tongue and footbed.

Another look at the Gola Classics x Slightly Alabama Harrier collab. Slightly Alabama

The Gola Classics x Slightly Alabama Harrier, which retails for $175, arrived today exclusively via slightlyalabama.com. The limited style is available in men’s full sizes only. (Men’s size 13, however, is sold out.)

