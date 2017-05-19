Go Inside Nike’s Breathtaking Beijing Offices Featuring Art Inspired by Iconic Sneakers

The Magical Lamella Wall. Johannes Torpe Studios

The right ambience can do wonders for a workplace.

Nike’s Beijing offices in China are some of the most impressive you’ll find in the athletic industry. For this project, Nike commissioned Denmark-based Johannes Torpe Studios in 2015 to create art installations inspired by the brand’s rich heritage.

According to Johannes Torpe Studios, the theme of the installation was “changing perspectives,” and the design studio was challenged with the task of reinterpreting Nike icons such as the Air Force 1 and Cortez.

Other brand stories represented through the art include the Nike’s staple Flyknit technology and co-founder Bill Bowerman’s famous “If you have a body you are an athlete” quote.

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman’s famous “If you have a body you are an athlete” quote on the Magical Lamella Wall. Johannes Torpe Studios

“The brand installations were designed as engaging touch points for occupants of the space,” said Rachel Mackay, project leader and head of branding at Johannes Torpe Studios. “It was important to us that the pieces would continuously intrigue and surprise those who interact with the workspace on a daily basis. We therefore created transformative pieces that aim to deliver new experiences each time they are viewed.”

The Magical Lamella Wall’s colors shift depending on the angle from which it is viewed. Johannes Torpe Studios

One of the most awe-inspiring installations in the offices is the Magical Lamella wall, which changes colors from gray to orange to blue depending on the angle from which it is viewed. From the front, Bowerman’s quote can be seen in blue.

A wall inspired by the Nike Air Force 1. Johannes Torpe Studios

Further noteworthy details include motivational messages such as those seen on the “Find Your Greatness” wall. According to Johannes Torpe Studios, these phrases are intended to help Nike employees be passionate about their day-to-day work.

The Flyknit-inspired wall. Johannes Torpe Studios

The “Find Your Greatness” wall with colors inspired by the Air Max 95. Johannes Torpe Studios

A walkway featuring the Air Force 1-inspired wall. Johannes Torpe Studios

A wall inspired by the Nike Cortez. Johannes Torpe Studios

The Nike Beijing reception area. Johannes Torpe Studios

A wall featuring logo graphics from various Nike franchises and technologies. Johannes Torpe Studios

Another look at the Magical Lamella Wall. Johannes Torpe Studios

