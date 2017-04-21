Global Brands Group Inks Licensing Deal With Timberland

Timberland men's low quarter socks. Courtesy of Timberland.

Timberland’s socks, soft accessories, and cold weather accessories now have a new distributor.

Hong Kong-based footwear, apparel and accessories company Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. announced today that it has entered a multi-year licensing agreement with the outdoor brand. As part of the agreement, Global Brands will design, produce and distribute several products under the Timberland name.

“With strong global appeal, Timberland is a perfect addition to our growing portfolio of prominent consumer brands,” Jason Rabin, president of North America and chief merchandizing officer of Global Brands Group Holding Limited, said in a statement. “We see significant opportunity to grow the brand in these categories, leveraging our extensive expertise and global network.”

The first run of men’s and women’s socks, baseball caps, felt and straw caps, leather gloves, printed lightweight and woven scarves, and cold weather accessories will arrive in spring ’18.

“At Timberland, we take great pride in designing products with style and purpose, never compromising quality, to meet the needs of our global consumer,” Katherine Cousins, VP of licensing and accessories of Timberland, said in a statement. “Global Brands shares these values while delivering on our highest standards. We are excited about the growth opportunities and our partnership.”

Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. has licenses with brands such as Juicy Couture and Calvin Klein.