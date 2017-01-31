Gigi Hadid Goes Pantless in New Reebok Ad Campaign

View Slideshow Gigi Hadid for Reebok. Courtesy of Reebok

This isn’t the first time model Gigi Hadid has gone pantless in the name of fashion.

Hadid wore a cashmere bodysuit sans pants in the fall at an event for Max Mara in Milan. She capped off that look with a pair of fur-embellished sandals and a dramatic coat. This time around, she’s going a bit more casual. The Reebok brand ambassador appears in new ads for Reebok Classic wearing just a sweatshirt, hot pants and Reebok’s Club C sneakers.

She’s photographed in what appears to be backstage at a show, seemingly getting prepped in front of a big mirror — something she’s no doubt familiar with thanks to all of her major modeling gigs.

Reebok originally released the Club C sneaker in 1985 and will launch the Diamond Pack Club C on Wednesday featuring white, black, oatmeal and silver versions.

The brand said that Hadid embodies the “young, confident, vibrant energy that is an essential part of the sneaker’s longstanding identity and heritage.”

On Monday, Reebok unveiled a new campaign with fellow ambassador Kendrick Lamar, who also wears the Club C sneaker. Last week, Reebok announced that its newest brand ambassador is dancer and singer Teyana Taylor.

