These Celebrities Are Wearing Sneakers Without Laces

A life without laces is happening for some of fashion’s most influential celebrities. Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kendall Jenner and Jessica Alba are the latest to try out Hickies, a product that gets rid of traditional shoelaces.

Crafted to work with any shoe with eyelets, Hickies’ lacing system is comprised of fasteners, made out of durable thermoplastic elastomer, that can be threaded through, clasped together and then left alone.

This no-tie shoelace alternative is designed to adapt to a customer’s lifestyle — whether they are running, traveling, training or just on the go — so you never have to tie or untie your shoes again. And Hickies has some A-List fans.

Ambrosio has been spotted many times coming to and from the gym in the product, often pairing the elastic Hickies with Nikes.

Hickies, which is sold in 44 different countries, also has a variety of color choices and can be adjusted based on desired tightness.

Hadid is another fan of the brand, wearing the Hickies laces in a pair of Nikes while out and about with Jenner last spring.

Alba was also spotted in the brand while on vacation just before the New Year. She paired her Hickies with Adidas sneakers.

Created by Gaston Frydlewski and wife Mariquel Waingarten, Hickies launched in 2012 and has received investments from the venture arm of Adidas, called Hydra Ventures, among others. The Brooklyn-based company also has product available for kids (Mason Disick has been spotted in a pair of the shoe-lace replacements) in a variety of color-packs.

To check out the product, head here, and see more celebs wearing sneakers without laces in the gallery below.

