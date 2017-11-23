Gift Guide: The 5 Best Sneaker Collaborations You Can Buy Now

Whether it’s Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost line or Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike collection, collaborations are owning sneakers in 2017.
Although many of these sneakers are limited-edition releases, you don’t necessarily need to spend a month’s rent to get your hands on a worthwhile collaboration.
Shop some of the best styles still available at retail here.
1. Pusha T x Adidas EQT Ultra
Pusha T’s latest Adidas collaboration pays homage to the brown paper bags found in bodegas and is cushioned with the brand’s Ultra Boost tooling.
2. Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper
No matter how many styles release, Rihanna and Puma always find new ways to keep the Fenty Cleated Creeper looking fresh, such as this plaid-lined suede colorway.
3. Peanuts x Vans Old Skool
Charles Schulz’s iconic comic strip comes to life on this eye-catching variation of the Vans Old Skool.
4. Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu
If you were unable to track down Pharrell’s recent Adidas Human Race NMD collaboration, this Tennis Hu style isn’t a bad consolation prize by any means.
5. Future x Reebok Furikaze
Future has had a number of projects with Reebok to date, but the Furikaze marks the rapper’s first official collaboration.