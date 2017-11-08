These 3 NBA Stars Deserve Signature Sneakers After Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks forward and Nike athlete Giannis Antetokounmpo. Rex Shutterstock

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a new deal with Nike, which is expected to include a signature shoe. Now that the “Greek Freak” from the Milwaukee Bucks is expected to have his own sneaker, who should be next? Here are three suggestions.

Draymond Green

Draymond Green in the Nike React Hyperdunk 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Nike struck gold in the 1990s with it’s “I am Not a Role Model” commercial and signature shoes for Charles Barkley, one of the strongest and most outspoken players in the league at the time. The Swoosh could create something just as impactful today with its tough and boisterous sponsored athlete Green of the Golden State Warriors. Doesn’t hurt that he’s a two-time NBA champion and plays alongside another Nike baller with his own shoe, Kevin Durant.

Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas in the Nike Air Zoom Generation, the first shoe for LeBron James. Rex Shutterstock

Thomas is the NBA’s Mighty Mouse. The 5-foot-9 baller is tough and fun to watch, so it’s hard not to root for the guy. And according to the NBA Store’s website, he’s got the No. 7 best-selling jersey from April to June, behind six players with signature shoes and one who reps Jordan Brand’s signature line.

Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis in the Adidas Crazy Explosive 2017. Rex Shutterstock

He got booed by New York Knicks fans on the night of the NBA Draft because typically European players selected high don’t play well in the league. But those boos quickly turned to cheers when they realized he could ball. And Porzingis isn’t just loved in the Big Apple; from October 2016 through December 2016, he had the No. 7 most popular jersey. (Adidas, his brand sponsor, also could have some fun with the roughly 15 nicknames he’s received since coming into the NBA. The marketing around “Scorezingis,” “The Porz Authority” or “Porzingod” could be amazing.)