Get John Mayer’s Off-Day Style With These Hard-to-Find $650 Sandals

John Mayer (left) and Greg Dacyshyn. Instagram: @johnmayer

After playing the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, N.Y., on Sunday, singer-songwriter John Mayer got some much-needed downtime from his “The Search for Everything” tour Monday.

Ahead of tonight’s stop in Toronto, Mayer shared on Instagram yesterday an image of him lounging with Greg Dacyshyn, former chief creative officer at Burton.

In the laid-back shot — which sees Dacyshyn dressed head to toe in lavender and lilac shades — Mayer pulls off his signature effortlessly cool style in a way that only he can. With potato chips in hand, Mayer was strapped up comfortably in Visvim’s hard-to-find Christo sandals.

Off days. 🇨🇦@ivankoloff A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

The cult Japanese brand’s strappy Christo sandals are inspired by the architecture of artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, who are known for their “wrapped” buildings.

The Visvim Christo is currently sold out at many retailers, but select sizes can be found now from Visvim’s e-commerce site, visvim.tv, for $650.

In related news, Mayer recently caught the attention of sneakerheads by creating his own custom NIKEiD Air Max 90 designs and commissioning artist Matt McCormick to draw on a pair of Kanye West’s Yeezy boots.

Visvim Christo Visvim

Visvim Christo top. Visvim

Want more?

Kanye West Shopped for These $700 Shoes in Japan With Kim Kardashian

The Most Outrageous Sneakers for the Ultimate Sneaker Collection

Cult Brand Visvim Kicks Off Fashion Week With Sneakers, Moccasins and Wooden Flip-Flops