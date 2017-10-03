Supreme’s Brand-New Brooklyn Location Has a Huge Skateboard Bowl Inside

The skateboard bowl inside Supreme Brooklyn. Supreme

Supreme is extending its reach across New York with a new Brooklyn door set to open this week, and it’s one of the streetwear brand’s most impressive storefronts yet.

Situated at 152 Grand St., the brand’s latest location includes a skateboard bowl inside of the building, a feature that is also seen at Supreme’s Los Angeles store. But before fans get carried away over the prospect of actually skateboarding inside the bowl, you should know that it’s restricted exclusively to friends-and-family use in Los Angeles, so expect a similar policy at the Brooklyn location.

The Supreme Brooklyn door features a skateboard bowl inside. Supreme

Although you likely won’t be able to skate inside the store, there’s still plenty of cause for excitement. The location will stock all of the brand’s clothing, including limited-edition footwear collaborations with the likes of Nike, Vans, Clarks and Dr. Martens.

Supreme Brooklyn opens Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, and its hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The store can be reached at (718) 599-2700.

Supreme Brooklyn is located at 15 Grand St. Supreme

Supreme Brooklyn will stock the brand’s clothing and footwear collaborations. Supreme

Supreme’s new Brooklyn location opens Oct. 5. Supreme

Want more?

Supreme Collabs With Controversial Artist for Limited-Edition Vans Shoes Dropping Tomorrow

Odell Beckham Jr. Drapes Himself in Designer With Louis Vuitton x Supreme and Off-White x Nike

Supreme and Nike Revitalize a Rarely Seen Shoe With Four Limited-Edition Drops This Week