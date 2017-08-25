Exclusive: Gervonta Davis on Signing With Under Armour and the Mayweather-McGregor Megafight

Many people watching the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight Saturday will see boxing’s brightest rising star for the first time, Gervonta Davis.

The 22-year-old product of Baltimore — and current IBF World Super Featherweight title holder — will look to improve upon his 18-0 record with a win over Francisco Fonseca (19-0-1) as the co-feature on the Mayweather-McGregor card. Davis had a speculator showing his last time in the ring, knocking out perviously unbeaten Liam Walsh in three rounds in May.

Ahead of his much-anticipated bout, Davis visited the Footwear News office in New York City to discuss the Mayweather-McGregor fight and his Under Armour deal.

Did having Baltimore in common influence your decision to align with Under Armour?

“Yes. Just having Under Armour back me, it felt amazing. They’re from Baltimore, I’m from Baltimore, so even before I was signed with them me and my best friend would wear Under Armour and I used to tag Under Armour in the pictures and they sent me packages. It feels amazing to be with the home team. I didn’t leave Baltimore because I want to uplift Baltimore, and Under Armour wants to do the same, so it was good for us to partner up.”

What is the single greatest thing being associated with Floyd Mayweather has done for your career?

“Just getting that knowledge from one of the best ever, seeing how he works. I always said if I ever in my career go with Floyd Mayweather that I would take advantage of it. A few years later I was with him.”

How does it feel to be the youngest champion in boxing today?

“Being the youngest champ, I just stay more focused and level-headed. I’m trying to do more in the sport. Getting the belt at a young age is just one goal, but I want to be that superstar, I want to be able to feed my family, my whole team, and then help Baltimore.”

Gervonta Davis in Under Armour after knocking out Liam Walsh on May 20, 2017. REX Shutterstock

What is your favorite Under Armour sneaker?

“My favorite Under Armour sneaker are my boxing boots. I just wore them in my last fight [against Liam Walsh] and they feel amazing, they feel great. That’s when I got that third-round knockout. Under Armour boxing boots are comfortable all the way up to the top, they have great cushioning and they’re light.”

Mayweather-McGregor Fight Prediction

“I think we all know who is going to win, and that’s Floyd Mayweather, with an outstanding performance. Mayweather will win because he has 49 professional fights versus someone with no professional fights, coming in from MMA. I believe Mayweather is going to capitalize on McGregor’s mistakes. There’s no way McGregor is going to win. [This match] is good for both sports, and I believe McGregor is gaining from the situation. He’s making the biggest payday he’s ever made, and it’s not in an MMA cage. On Floyd’s end, I believe he’s gaining from it also because it’s one of the biggest events. They’re making over seven or eight figures.”

