George Foreman Says ‘It Would Be Interesting to Fight’ Steven Seagal

Heavyweight champion George Foreman, left, and actor Steven Seagal. Rex Shutterstock

Two-time world heavyweight champion George Foreman is still doing some fancy footwork. But, this time it’s not in the ring. Foreman, who is committed to living a healthy lifestyle from eating right to exercising, has put his name to a line of walking shoes under the George Foreman Collection by Footworks label.

The collection of men’s and women’s styles, designed to help keep people fit, is the result of a collaboration between Foreman and .com, an online footwear retailer where the shoes, retailing from $90 to $115, will be sold.

Here, Foreman weighs in on his wellness rituals, his passion for boxing, and staying young.

Footwear News: As an athlete, how important is health and wellness to you?

George Foreman: “It’s the most important thing in my life. I went back into boxing in the late ‘80s and everybody my age was telling me, I couldn’t do it because they couldn’t. [However], I was inspiring people to exercise more.”

FN: What is your daily routine?

GF: I eat right in the morning, at lunch, and make sure I’m satisfied at dinner. Our home has a 3,000-sq.-ft. gym. I say if you’re going to eat what you want, you have to pay the price. So, I have every exercise machine in the world. You can’t stop exercising. It’s the curse of an athlete. You have to work out for the rest of your life. There’s no way out.”

Do you have any advice you for today’s young boxers?

GF: “They have to know it’s a lifestyle. So many in the sport just want a few dollars, become a champ, and buy a car. You sacrifice [so much], you can’t just drop it. You have to be committed to working out and you will never get hurt. It’s not like basketball where you can jump off the court when things get rough. When things get rough in the ring, you have to pay [the price].”

FN: As one of the sports oldest boxers, is age just a number?

GF: “I had a match lined up at 50 and was in the best shape of my life. Sooner or later someone is going to jump out and say, I’m 50 and going to be in the NBA, and people will say age is just a number. The last time I was ready to make a comeback, I was 55 and in shape. But, I was never tempted to do it again. Everyone should leave the sport feeling like they can [participate] and not be carried out on a stretcher.”

FN: If you could switch from boxing to another sport, what would it be?

GF: “I [began] my comeback when I was 37 and then got the heavyweight title at 45. I wish I had been a golfer. It would have been easier.”

FN: What’s next on your agenda?

GF: “I [recently] tweeted about challenging Steven Seagal and the next thing I knew, there are 5 million people who had something to say. It would be interesting to fight him since Floyd Mayweather [put on] a show in Las Vegas [against Conor McGregor]. I stay in shape and the two of us could do something special.”