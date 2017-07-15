Rising Adidas Star Garbine Muguruza Beats Venus Williams to Win Wimbledon Title

The Adidas athlete won the Wimbledon title. REX Shutterstock

Adidas athlete Garbine Muguruza of Spain beat American veteran Venus Williams to win the Wimbledon singles title today in London.

Muguruza, 23, emerged victorious against Williams, 37, in two sets. She won 7-6, 6-0.

The Adidas athlete won the Wimbledon title. Rex Shutterstock

Two years ago, Muguruza, who wore Adidas by Stella McCartney today, lost the final to Serena Williams. “She told me I would win [some day],” Mugurza said of the younger Williams sister. “Finally.”

Venus Williams wearing Nike sneakers at Wimbledon day eight on July 11. REX Shutterstock

For Venus Williams, it was a disappointing end to the tournament. She had been on a roll throughout Wimbledon, winning many matches decisively.

Venus has inspired tennis fans around the world with her impressive comeback during the past few years. She continues to battle Sjogren’s Syndrome, an autoimmune disease, but has been able to persevere and remain competitive.

Williams and Muguruza hug on the court. REX Shutterstock

Last month, Williams was also involved in a fatal car accident in Florida and that has weighed on her heavily during the tournament. (Police said she drove “lawfully” in the incident that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man.)

After today’s final, Venus told the crowd she missed her pregnant sister, who was her opponent in the Australian Open final in January. (Serena won that match.)